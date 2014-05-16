Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Analgesics in Greece", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- 2013 was not a good year for analgesics in Greece. A combination of the mild weather in winter and the widespread consumer shift towards cheaper products led to analgesics declining in current value by 10%. Despite the fact that self-medication tends to prevail in times of crisis, many Greek consumers ceased keeping analgesics in their home first aid kits, with more economical options often preferred.
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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