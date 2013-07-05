Report Published: "Annual Deal Report - Consumer Packaged Goods"

New Consumer Goods research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The 'Annual Deal Report: Consumer Packaged Goods' provides a review and understanding of mergers and acquisitions (M&As), capital-raising, partnering deals, and agreements entered into by Consumer Packaged Goods companies during 2012.
Introduction and Landscape
Using this report, dealmakers will effectively and efficiently gain an insight into the deal activity throughout the year. The report provides an overview of all the partnering, alliances, and M&A deals announced worldwide.
The 'Annual Deal Report- Consumer Packaged Goods' will help dealmakers to effectively and efficiently gain an in-depth understanding into deal activity in the global Consumer Packaged Goods industry
The report provides detailed analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) activity in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry in 2012.
The report provides detailed analysis of private equity and venture capital activity in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry in 2012. This provides an insight into investment activity in the industry by financial investors.
The report provides detailed analysis of capital raising activity, including equity and debt offerings, in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry in 2012. This provides an insight into the capital raising activity of companies in the industry, including the fund raising trend from both equity and debt capital markets.
The report provides detailed analysis on strategic partnerships in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry in 2012.
M&A transactions in 2012 registered the most deal activity, posting 1,364 transactions and representing 62.7% of the total deal volume, with 397 transactions coming from the first quarter.
The food segment was the most active in terms of deal volume recording 1,199 deals, representing 55.1% of the total deal volume recorded in 2012, followed by health and beauty which accounted for 17% of the total deal volume. The food segment reported deals worth US$112.0 billion in 2012, which represented 37.2% of the total deal value in the CPG industry.
