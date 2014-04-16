Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- In 2013 the global economic slowdown severely affected the performance of multinational companies in some of the major markets, such as the US and Europe. As a result, many of these players shifted their attention towards developing economies, where they saw more opportunities. Since 2012 several multinational brands of apparel and footwear specialist retailers have entered the Mexican market, bringing important dynamism to this category. These new players include H&M, Forever 21, Express,...
Euromonitor International's Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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