Report Published: "Apparel in Indonesia"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Apparel in Indonesia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Apparel industry in Indonesia continued its strong performance in 2012, supported by steady improvements in the standard of living. Urbanisation, growing proportion of middle-income households, as well as the overall ascent of the economy, all contributed to the robust performance. While 2010 and 2011 saw double-digit value growth for the industry with the rebound after the 2009 global economic crisis, 2012 marked the return to a steadier, single-digit value growth from a bigger base. Improved...
Euromonitor International's Apparel in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
