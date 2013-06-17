Report Published: "Augmented Reality in Gaming and Entertainment"

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Augmented Reality in Gaming and Entertainment", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input, that enrich the user's perception of the real world. AR has great potential of many industry verticals including:
- Education
- Healthcare
- Public Safety
- Manufacturing
- Energy Management
- Gaming and Entertainment
This research analyzes emerging AR applications in gaming and the general entertainment industry as a whole. The first section of this report evaluates the development of the AR applications as a whole. The second section focuses on the use of AR in the entertainment industry. It includes case studies and analysis on the use of AR applications gaming and the entertainment products and services vertical as a whole. The third section of the report provides analysis of the market for the AR applications in gaming with forecasting from 2013 through 2016.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience:
- Mobile application developers
- Wireless infrastructure suppliers
- OTT application and service providers
- Wireless carriers and other service providers
- Augmented Reality (AR) application developers
- Online, mobile, casual, and console game companies
Report Benefits:
- Identify the drivers for AR as a whole
- Identify key growth opportunities in mobile augmented reality
- Understand the potential for AR in advertising and entertainment
- Recognize the advertising and marketing potential of AR applications
- Understand business models that will predominate as AR gains traction
