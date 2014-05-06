New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Demand for AFH tissue and hygiene is limited in Kenya. Many smaller consumer foodservice outlets such as bars and cafes and many budget hotels do not supply toilet paper, due to offering squat toilets. Those consumer foodservice and hotel outlets that do offer toilet paper meanwhile typically purchase these products via retail channels. Many businesses similarly rely on squat toilets or purchase toilet paper from retail outlets, with a similar situation seen in hospitals/healthcare and public...
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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