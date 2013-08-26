Report Published: "Beer in Lithuania"

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Beer in Lithuania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The year 2012 disappointed beer producers in many ways. Whilst consumer interest in beer in general, and craft beer in particular, was as strong as ever, few industry players considered the year successful. Several reasons were suggested for poor performance. Unfavourable weather conditions were frequently cited as the main reason for the sales slump, with cold months not only during the all-important summer period, but also in spring and autumn. Whilst most health specialists would disagree...
Euromonitor International's Beer in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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