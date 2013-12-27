Report Published: "Biomass Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles"

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Biomass Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles"