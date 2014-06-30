Fast Market Research recommends "Bottled Water in Poland (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Bottled Water in Poland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all packaged still, sparkling and flavoured water. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade) sales. Market size for Bottled Water in Poland is given in PLN and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Flavoured Water
- Sparkling
- Still
- Unflavoured Water
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Groupe Danone S.A., Nestl? S.A., Polskie Zdroje Sp. z o.o., The Coca-Cola Company, Own label, Others
