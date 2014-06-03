Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bottled Water in Uruguay", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- During the summer of 2013 the Santa Lucia river reservoir, which is the main source of potable water for Montevideo and nearby towns, was affected by the presence of potentially toxic algae. Though algae were finally deemed as non-toxic they nevertheless caused a bad smell and different taste in the water that reached households. This caused many consumers to buy and install filters, but most replaced tap water with bottled options whilst the studies were performed and corrective measures implemented.
Competitive Landscape
Cia Salus remained the leader of bottled water sales in Uruguay with a 70% off-trade volume share in 2013, followed by Milotur with 18%. Cia Salus, acquired by Groupe Danone in 2000, markets the traditional local brands Matutina and Salus and in 2009 started to produce Agua Ser, the group's functional water, completing the widest portfolio in bottled water. Salus remains as the synonym of bottled water in Uruguay and it is the brand the majority of consumers look for.
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Industry Prospects
Three important international companies, Montevideo Refrescos (Coca-Cola), Fabricas Nacionales de Cerveza (with PepsiCo products) and especially CCU from Chile (through Milotur) are currently challenging the leading position of Cia Salus. Though Uruguayan consumers tend to be quite loyal to brands and Salus has been the synonym of bottled water in Uruguay for over a century, it is foreseen that the combined weight of these international companies, also marketing well-known brands and with good levels of consumer loyalty, will begin eroding the leader's share.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bottled Water industry in Uruguay with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bottled Water industry in Uruguay, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bottled Water in Uruguay market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bottled Water in Uruguay?
- What are the major brands in Uruguay?
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