Report Published: "Brazil Autos Report Q2 2013"

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Brazil Autos Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- BMI forecasts passenger car sales to increase 5.8% in 2013 - relatively robust sales growth, albeit a slowdown in the growth rate from 2012. In 2013, we expect to see a slight pickup in private consumption growth, although we believe this will be moderated somewhat by high household debt levels, weak access to credit, and further weakness in the real. As the government winds down its stimulus measures to boost car sales this year, we expect to see sales moderate.
We expect private consumption to pick up modestly in 2013 as fiscal and monetary stimulus increasingly feed through to the domestic market. We believe this will help drive sales in the year, but caution that such growth will be limited by a number of dynamics.
In 2013, BMI forecasts passenger car production to increase 2.7% as the domestic market continues to grow.
About Fast Market Research
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vietnam Autos Report Q2 2013
- Japan Autos Report Q2 2013
- Morocco Autos Report Q1 2013
- Australia Shipping Report Q2 2013
- Malaysia Autos Report Q1 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- South Korea Autos Report Q1 2013
- South Africa Autos Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Autos Report Q1 2013
- Malaysia Business Forecast Report Q2 2013