Report Published: "Cafes/Bars in Germany"

Fast Market Research recommends "Cafes/Bars in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The main story within cafes/bars in Germany in 2012 was the roll-out of a new coffee shop concept at Burger King burger fast food outlets. The number of Burger King outlets featuring a Burger King Cafe specialist coffee shop increased from just 18 in 2011 to 104 in 2012, with further strong growth expected in the early years of the forecast period. Apart from the largest chains such McDonald's McCafe and Starbucks, this meant considerable trouble for many operators. Many consumers switched from...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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