Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Cambodia Power Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- BMI View: The major players in Asian power supply are clamouring to invest in Cambodia, with the result that huge capacity expansion can be expected from around 2015, as hydro - , gas - and coal-based schemes are introduced. This should leave the country with plentiful spare generation. Neighbouring Vietnam, which will finance a number of power projects, plans to make good use of Cambodia's potential export capability, as does Thailand if a major coal-fired scheme comes to fruition.
Hydropower expansion is already under way in Cambodia, and there is a long queue of potential projects with strong regional backing. Several are set to proceed, with a surge in hydro-based supply due from around 2016. Domestic gas resources could contribute additional capacity, while the use of renewables is set to rise rapidly from a low base. New coal-fired stations are also in the planning stage, with Cambodia open to the long-term possibility of nuclear energy.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key trends and developments in the Cambodian electricity market:
- During the period 2013-2023, Cambodia's overall power generation is expected to increase by an annual average of 16.9%, reaching 11.2TWh. Driving this growth is a planned new gas-fired scheme that should enter service during the forecast period. Hydroelectric generation growth is set to average 26.9% per annum, with non-hydro renewables raising their annual contribution by more than 11.1% between 2013 and 2023.
- BMI forecasts average annual growth of 6.7% between 2014 and 2023. The population is expected to rise from the current level of 15.1mn to 17.7mn during the period to 2023, and net power consumption looks set to increase from an estimated 3.2TWh in 2014 to 8.9TWh by 2023. During the period 2014-2023, the average annual growth rate for electricity demand is forecast at 12.1%.
The Cambodia Power Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s market assessment and independent forecasts covering electricity generation (coal, gas, oil, nuclear, hydro and non-hydro renewables), electricity consumption, trade, transmission and distribution losses and electricity generating capacity.
The Cambodia Power Report also analyses the impact of regulatory changes, recent developments and the background macroeconomic outlook and features competitive landscapes comparing national and multinational operators by sales, market share, investments, projects, partners and expansion strategies.
Key Benefits
- Use BMI's independent industry forecasts for Cambodia to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic planning in the power market.
- Target business opportunities and risks Cambodia's power sector through our reviews of latest power industry trends, regulatory changes, and major deals, projects and investments in Cambodia
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