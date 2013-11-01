Report Published: "Campari Milano SpA, Davide in Spirits (World)"

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Campari Milano SpA, Davide in Spirits (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Since 2010, Campari has become increasingly reliant on acquisitions, such as the 2012 purchase of Lascelles de Mercado, for growth. The profile looks at why this is the case, the benefits of its most recent acquisition and what more it should do to develop going forward.
Euromonitor International's Campari Milano SpA, Davide in Spirits (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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