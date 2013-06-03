Report Published: "Canada Food & Drink Report Q2 2013"

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- All in all, our outlook for the Canadian economy has not changed in the past quarter, with incoming data confirming our view that growth would slow into 2013. Household consumption will continue to increase during the year, although caution regarding discretionary spending will impact short-to-medium-term development of food and drink sales values, especially as the price-based competition in the mass grocery retail sector intensifies with the pending entry of Target and the expansion of Walmart.
Headline Industry Forecasts (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption value year-on-year (y-o-y) growth = +1.18%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +1.45%
- 2013 alcoholic drink value sales y-o-y growth = +4.16%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +4.45%
- 2013 soft drink value sales y-o-y growth = +3.24%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.73%
- 2013 mass grocery retail value sales y-o-y growth = +2.61%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.01%
Key Industry Trends And Developments
McCain Launches Jacket Smiles For Children: Canadian frozen foods specialist McCain Foods is looking to strengthen its market share by launching new products. To this end, in February 2013, the company launched a new oven-ready product aimed at children.
Magnotta Continues Expanding Its Wine Operations, Responding to Growth In Consumption: In February 2013, Canadian alcoholic drink producer Magnotta Winery Corporation acquired the winefocused business of the Canadian alcoholic beverages firm Kittling Ridge. The transaction will see the firm take possession of Kittling Ridge's wine assets, including wine listings and outstanding grower agreements, as well as its broader trademarks. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Key Risks To Outlook
