New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Carbonates in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Over the review period, carbonates' sales showed positive CAGRs in both volume and value terms, until 2012 when bad publicity spread more widely over the media, supported by healthcare professionals, including reports from the NHS.
Competitive Landscape
Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd (CCE) retained its leadership position in 2013 with less than 43% of category volume sales, versus over 43% in 2012 as competition increased from smaller players. Although CCE witnessed a decline in volume sales, the rise in prices enabled it to see value sales grow by 1% and close to GBP11 million. In spite of increasing sales of Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola and Diet Coke's sales have gone down over the past two years, and so have Sprite and Fanta, while Dr Pepper managed to keep its head up.
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Industry Prospects
The retail market for carbonates should only decline slightly in both volume and constant value terms with sales expecting to reach GBP3.2 billion by 2018. This is a difficult market to predict as it seems to be linked to the weather, as hot spring and summer years tend to lead to stronger sales, while the opposite is also true.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Carbonates industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Carbonates industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Carbonates in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Carbonates in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- Who are the key consumers of carbonates in United Kingdom?
- How do premium vs. standard vs. economy brands compete for sales and market share?
- How does the sales performance of domestic manufacturers compare to international brands/manufacturers?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
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