Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- We have added two new markets to the Caribbean Telecoms report in Q2 2014, the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. The inclusion of these two allows us to look at the region from a different angle, as both are among the most developed, supported by high GDP per capita, high proportion of postpaid subscribers and strong demand for 3G services. We expect both the Cayman Islands and Bermuda to become the outperformers in the region in terms of mobile data penetration, as centres for financial offshoring should help drive demand among visitors and locals. At the other end of the spectrum, initiatives from Cuba will see the introduction of basic mobile internet services in the country during 2014. We don't expect this will have a huge impact due to the lower spending power of Cubans and lack of available handsets but it is a positive move in the right direction. Operators throughout the region are reporting encouraging growth in 3G and 4G uptake, with double digit growth in revenues emphasising that it will become a key source of sales over the long-term.
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