Report Published: "Carrefour in Poland: Local Profile, 2013"

Recently published research from Canadean, "Carrefour in Poland: Local Profile, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Carrefour's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Poland.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Carrefour's operations in Poland. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Poland has been one of the prime investing destinations for foreign retailers in Europe. However, the current unstable macroeconomic conditions have negatively affected consumption rates, pushing retailers to adopt new strategies to foment growth as consumers continue to rationalize their spending.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Carrefour's operations and strategy in Poland. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Carrefour's operations in Poland and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Carrefour's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Poland. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Poland.
An insightful analysis of Carrefour in Poland, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data for Carrefour and its key competitors in Poland. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Unstable macroeconomic conditions and the global slowdown will continue to have an impact on retail sales in the country.
Increased unemployment would put pressure on the consumption rates, forcing consumers to focus on necessary spending, thereby impacting luxury purchases in the country.
Key Highlights
The retailer plans to open two new hypermarkets in Poznan and Gdynia during 2013 and 2014,as well as opening a shopping centre next to its hypermarket in Sochaczew.
The company plans to open 200 Carrefour Express franchisee stores during 2013 in Poland.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour Poland, Carrefour
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