Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cat Food in Chile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Chile's pet cat population grew faster than its dog population throughout the review period. While this was partly because the former was emerging from a lower base, the increasing preference for cats was also attributable to demographic and social trends. Most notably, rising urbanisation, longer working hours and busier lifestyles made many Chileans more inclined to favour cats. Cats require less space and exercise than dogs, and are thus much better suited to living in small urban...
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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