New Medical Devices research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Cataract Surgery Devices Market to 2019 - Advanced Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) and a Growing Patient Population in Emerging Countries Offer Significant Growth Potential
Summary
GBI Research's report, "Cataract Surgery Devices Market to 2019 - Advanced Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) and a Growing Patient Population in Emerging Countries Offer Significant Growth Potential" looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the three cataract surgery devices market segments: intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD) and phacoemulsification equipment. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment's pipeline products and gives details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Information on market size for the five cataract surgery devices market segments: mechanical stapling devices, hemostats, tissue sealants, ligating clips and wound closure strips
- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the cataract surgery devices market
- Information on reimbursement trends and market access for key countries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global cataract surgery devices market
- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the cataract surgery devices market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global cataract surgery devices market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alcon, Abbott Medical Optics, Bausch & Lomb, Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec & Aurolab
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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- China Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others
- Israel Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others
- Japan Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others