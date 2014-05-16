Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Cell Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Cell Analysis Market by Instruments (Flow Cytometer, Microscope, Microfluidics, QPCR), Consumables, Application (Cell Identification, Cell Viability, Cell Proliferation, Cytology, Signal Transduction, Single Cell Analysis) - Global Forecast to 2018
The global cell analysis market is a technology-driven market and is marked by the 'Threat of Obsolescence,' wherein technologies as well as their adoption by end users changes very rapidly. Hospitals, academic and government institutes, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing their focus on using cell analysis as a powerful research tool in research, drug discovery, and diagnosis. The cell analysis instruments market is the fastest-growing segment in the cell analysis market. In cell analysis, the accuracy of the results obtained depends on the quality of consumables, instruments, and data management software. In the recent years, advanced cell image analysis and data management solutions have been introduced, but there is scope for further improvement of these solutions. Many of the key players in the cell analysis instruments market are collaborating with companies and academic institutes in order to offer products with better software. For instance, in February 2014, Agilent Technologies (U.S.) collaborated with Cell Line Genetics (U.S.) for high throughput screening of cell line characterization services for regenerative medicine. Cell Line Genetics will develop high throughput, genomic characterizations to confirm and monitor the integrity of a cell line for translational and regenerative medicine research by using Agilent's technologies.
In the coming years, Asian countries are expected to witness a high growth. These regions offer an array of opportunities for growth and are expected to be the new revenue pockets for players in the cell analysis market. These regions offer a high-growth potential as compared to mature markets such as the U.S. Growth in the Asian market is spurred by government support for the development of innovative screening technologies and rising demand for outsourcing of drug discovery services. For instance, in September 2013, the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund) granted $5.7 million to six global partnerships, to support their R&D activities, in the area of various infectious diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, and Chagas disease. Such funding is expected to boost the growth of the cell analysis market.
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The global cell analysis market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are engaged in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.
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