Report Published: "Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Israel 2013"

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Israel 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- This report is a thorough analysis of the Israeli Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Key Highlights
- There were just over 74,700 HNWIs in Israel in 2012. These HNWIs hold US$362 billion in wealth which equates to high 63% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- Israeli HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period - worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3% whilst Israeli HNWI numbers rose by 13.2%.
- In 2012, Israeli HNWI numbers rose by 9.3%, following a drop of 8.7% in 2011.
- The solid growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to continue over the forecast period. The total number of Israeli HNWIs is forecast to grow by 29%, to reach over 96,600 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a larger percentage increase, growing by 35% to reach US$489 billion by 2017.
- At 144%, Israel has a relatively high HNWI wealth-to-GDP ratio when compared to the worldwide average of 108%. This, along with Israel's high HNWI-wealth-to-total-individual-wealth ratio (63%), limits potential HNWI growth going forward.
- Major local private banks include Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, the IDB, Clal Finance Batucha, FIBI and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank.
- At the end of 2012, Tel Aviv had the most wealth management offices in Israel (21 offices), followed by Jerusalem (6 offices) and Herzliya (5 offices). However Herzliya had more IFAs than any other Israeli city.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Israeli HNWIs across five wealth bands
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Israel
- Size of the Israeli wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank Hapoalim International Private Banking (BHI), Bank Leumi Private Banking, FIBI Private Banking, Israel Discount Bank Private Banking (IDB), Clal Finance Batucha Investment Management, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Private Banking, Anglo Capital, Onyx Wealth Management, Stonehage
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