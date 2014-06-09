Fast Market Research recommends "Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The consumer electronics market in Chile remains one of the most lucrative in Latin America due to high incomes and developed retail and distribution networks, notwithstanding the small size of its population. Sales of consumer electronics devices such as tablets and smartphones are the largest contributors to market growth, with lower cost Android devices extending market reach. Meanwhile the economic environment remains supportive with banks willing to extend credit and the unemployment rate remains low. However, there is a note of caution to temper our positive outlook, with a significant slowdown in external demand potentially disrupting household spending. Despite this our core view of growth remains bullish based on the fundamentals of low household penetration of many digital devices, plus their growing affordability, which should keep the consumer electronics market on an upward trajectory.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer sales: USD1.7bn in 2013 to USD1.8bn in 2014, +6% in US dollar terms. Unit growth is being driven by the boom in tablet sales. However, competition from low-cost tablets, as sales shift away from relatively expensive notebooks, has limited increases in market value.
AV sales: USD1.2bn in 2013 to USD1.25bn in 2014, +3.5% in US dollar terms. Flat-panel TV sets expected to provide the most dynamic area of growth, although prices of Smart TVs puts them out of reach for the majority of Chilean consumers.
Handset sales: USD702mn in 2013 to USD784mn in 2014, +17% in US dollar terms. Burgeoning Smartphones sales growth makes the handset market the most dynamic segment of the consumer electronics market.
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