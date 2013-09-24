Report Published: "Chilean Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Chile to 2017"

New Food research report from World Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market and channel data analysis for the foodservice sector.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Chilean foodservice industry. It provides data analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Chile's business environment and landscape.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Chilean Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Chile to 2017" provides a top-level overview and detailed market and channel data-insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Chilean foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Chilean foodservice market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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