Report Published: "Cia Cervecerias Unidas SA in Alcoholic Drinks (World)"

Fast Market Research recommends "Cia Cervecerias Unidas SA in Alcoholic Drinks (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- The leading alcoholic drinks producer in Chile and second largest in Argentina, CCU's breadth of product offer is not matched by its geographic scope. This profile analyses the company's response to challenging conditions in its core markets, as well as considering the most promising opportunities for expanding its international presence.
Euromonitor International's Cia Cervecerias Unidas SA in Alcoholic Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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