Report Published: "Cigarettes in the United Kingdom"

Fast Market Research recommends "Cigarettes in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- March 2012 saw a continuation of the duty escalator introduced in 2010, with this increasing specific taxation on cigarettes by a rate two percentage points ahead of inflation. This followed the 2011 increase in the nominal rate of VAT from 17.5% to 20.0% in January, which not only increased the price of cigarettes, but also reduced consumers' disposable incomes by increasing the price of most fast moving consumer goods. Smokers consequently faced growing economic pressures, in addition to...
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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