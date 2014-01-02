Fast Market Research recommends "Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics" from Current Partnering, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access tthe co-promotion and co-marketing partnering agreements entered intby the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Revised and updated 9th edition, includes:
- Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing deals
- Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement structure
- Co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents
- Top co-promotion deals by value
- Top co-marketing deals by value
- Most active co-promotion dealmakers
- Most active co-marketing dealmakers
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report provides details of the latest co-promotion and co-marketing agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements from 2007 tend of Sep 2013.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option tco-promote/market the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are alsnumerous pure co-promotion/marketing deals whereby the products originator takes on a co-promotion/marketing partner in order tmaximize a products presence in the marketplace.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight intthe negotiation process in terms of what you can expect tachieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases dnot.
This report contains over 850 links tonline copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted tthe Securities Exchange Commission by biopharma companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers tnumerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability tderive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction tthe report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in co-promotion and co-marketing as well as a discussion on the merits of each type of deal.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Japan, , Abbott Laboratories, , Abraxis BioScience, , ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, , Acceleron Pharma, , Achillion Pharmaceuticals, , Adnexus Therapeutics, , Adolor, , AEterna Zentaris, , Affymax, , Agensys, , Alfacell, , Allergan, , Ambit Biosciences, , Amgen, , Amylin Pharmaceuticals, , Anacor Pharmaceuticals, , Anesiva, , Archemix, , Ariad Pharmaceuticals, , ArQule, , Array Biopharma, , ARYx Therapeutics, , Astellas Pharma, , AstraZeneca, , Athersys, , Atley Pharmaceuticals, , Auriga Laboratories, , Aventis, , AVEO Pharmaceuticals, , Barrier Therapeutics, , Bayer, , Biogen Idec, , BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, , BioMerieux, , Biovail, , Boehringer Ingelheim, , Bristol-Myers Squibb, , Cardiome Pharma, , Celgene, , Cell Genesys, , Cepheid, , ChemoCentryx, , Cornerstone Biopharma, , Cortex Pharmaceuticals, , Critical Therapeutics, , Cubist Pharmaceuticals, , CV Therapeutics, , Cypress Bioscience, , Cytokinetics, , Daiichi Sankyo, , DepoMed, , Dey Pharma, , DoctorDirectory, , DOR BioPharma, , Dyax, , Dynavax Technologies, , Eisai, , Eli Lilly, , Enanta Pharmaceuticals, , Endo Pharmaceuticals, , Exelixis, , Facet Biotechnology, , Forest Laboratories, , Forest Pharmaceuticals, , Galderma, , Genentech, , Genzyme, , Gilead Sciences, , GlaxoSmithKline, , GTx, , Hyperion Therapeutics, , ImmunoGen, , Immunomedics, , Impax Laboratories, , Incyte, , Inspire Pharmaceuticals, , InterMune, , InVentiv Health, , Ipsen, , Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, , Janssen Research & Development, , KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, , La Jolla Pharmaceutical, , Macrogenics, , MAP Pharmaceuticals, , Maxygen, , Medivation, , Menarini, , Merck and Co, , Merck KGaA, , Merck Sharpe & Dohme, , Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, , Metabasis Therapeutics, , Micromet, , MiddleBrook Pharmaceutical, , Millennium, , Mylan Laboratories, , Nektar Therapeutics, , Novartis, , Novartis Consumer Health, , Novo Nordisk, , Nycomed, , OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, , Optimer Pharmaceuticals, , Orexigen Therapeutics, , Ortho Biotech, , Par Pharmaceutical, , PDL BioPharma, , Pfizer, , PhotoMedex, , Procter & Gamble, , Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals, , Purdue Pharma, , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, , Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, , Roche, , Sagent Pharmaceuticals, , Salix Pharmaceuticals, , Sanofi-Aventis, , Sanofi-Pasteur, , Sanofi, , Santarus, , Schering-Plough, , Seattle Genetics, , Serono, , Sigma-Tau, , Solvay, , Somaxon Pharmaceuticals, , Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, , Strativa Pharmaceuticals, , Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, , Synta Pharmaceuticals, , Takeda Pharmaceutical, , TAP Pharmaceutical, , Targacept, , Tercica, , Teva Pharmaceuticals, , Tibotec, , Transcept Pharmaceuticals, , Ucyclyd Pharma, , Valeant Pharmaceuticals, , Veracyte, , Vernalis, , Vical, , Victory Pharma, , Warner Chilcott, , Watson Pharmaceuticals, , Wyeth, , Xenoport, , Zogenix, , ZymoGenetics
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