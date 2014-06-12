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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The growing sophistication of consumers due to their heightened exposure to international trends through the internet and overseas travel saw them more appreciative of chocolate quality over the review period. At the same time, their improved disposable incomes since the latter part of the review period also witnessed them demanding a better lifestyle quality and increasingly willing to trade up to premium chocolate confectionery. With this, chocolate confectionery is set to post stronger retail value growth in 2013 than in 2012.
Competitive Landscape
Ferrero is set to witness the strongest increase in value share and retain its lead in chocolate confectionery with a 31% retail value share in 2013. Strong marketing campaigns for Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Bueno continue to arouse consumer interest in the brands, especially with Ferrero Rocher widely used for gifts.
Industry Prospects
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Chocolate confectionery is expected to continue to register a positive constant value performance over the forecast period. With consumers' disposable incomes likely to increase alongside the rebound in economic conditions, this will continue to increase their willingness to invest in premium chocolate confectionery.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Chocolate Confectionery industry in Hong Kong, China with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Chocolate Confectionery industry in Hong Kong, China, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Chocolate Confectionery in Hong Kong, China market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Chocolate Confectionery in Hong Kong, China?
- What are the major brands in Hong Kong, China?
- What are market opportunities for health and wellness minded dark chocolate?
- What are market opportunities for ethically sourced chocolate?
- How might increasingly volatile cocoa bean commodity prices impact retail prices and sales performance?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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