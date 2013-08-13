Report Published: "Coffee in South Africa"

Fast Market Research recommends "Coffee in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- While South African consumers remained cautious in their spending during the tough economic times, there has been a slight shift towards more premium coffee products. Freeze-dried coffee is priced at a premium and is seeing an increased amount of shelf space. Nestle launched Nescafe Green Blend in June 2012. The product meets health and wellness demands by being a source of antioxidants, and is priced at a premium.
Euromonitor International's Coffee in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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- Coffee Market in South Africa: Market Profile
- Coffee in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Hot Coffee Market in Africa to 2017: Market Guide
- Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
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