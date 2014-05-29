Recently published research from Mintel, "Coffee Shops in Norway (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Coffee Shops in Norway by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers multiple and independent coffee shops. Market value is based on expenditure including sales tax in these outlets; market volume is based on numbers of outlets. Market size for Coffee Shops in Norway is given in NOK and outlet with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Norway. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Independents
- Multiples
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Norway. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Espresso House, Kaffebrenneriet AS, Wayne's Coffee, Stockfleths, Dromedar Kaffebar AS, Pascal, Steam kaffebar, Evita Espressobar, Kaffeb?nna, Starbucks Corporation, Other Multiples, Independents
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