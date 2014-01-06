Report Published: "Colombia Information Technology Report Q1 2014"

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Colombia's IT market is expected to be a regional outperformer over the medium term, as we forecast CAGR of 11% over our five-year forecast period 2013-2017.Total spending is expected to reach COP9.2trn in 2017, with demand buoyed by income growth and political stability. Technology trends will also drive the development of the IT market with declining device prices and low PC penetration combining to boost sales, investments telecoms infrastructure expanding broadband access, and government ICT initiatives to promote adoption of products and services by consumers and enterprises. These factors together will drive a broad based development of the IT market, from greater penetration of basic technology through to more advanced deployments by large enterprises and government, for instance in cloud computing and software development.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: COP2.997trn in 2013 to COP4.361trn by 2017. The low PC penetration and declining cost of devices mean sales to first-time buyers and in the upgrade/replacement market are expected to grow, with tablets expected to see the fastest sales growth.
- Software Sales: COP980bn in 2013 to COP1.518trn by 2017. Government incentives for local software will boost the domestic sector, and we expect the greatest demand from end-users to remain in basic solutions, such as enterprise risk management and supply chain management systems.
- IT Services Sales: COP2.104trn in 2013 to COP3.321trn in 2017. Colombia is developing as a destination for nearshore outsourcing, while public investments in areas such as e-health, e-education and e-government also offer strong growth prospects.
Key Trends & Developments
The development of the Colombian IT market, like the wider economy, has been stymied by political instability over decades - but is now developing fast and closing the gap to other markets in the region. One area in which BMI expects to see rapid improvement is PC penetration, as incomes rise and device prices decline. There is low penetration of PCs in Colombia, estimated to be around half the regional average, meaning significant scope for catch-up. An additional driver is the government's Vive Digital programme, which will contribute to the development of the market via the elimination of import tariffs on connectivity devices, and through measures to enhance credit availability for such devices. This will help to lower prices and remove a barrier to big-ticket investments by households, making it one of the PC markets with the strongest outlook in Latin America.
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