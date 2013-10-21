Report Published: "Colour Cosmetics in the United Arab Emirates"

Fast Market Research recommends "Colour Cosmetics in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Although the United Arab Emirates was severely hit by the economic crisis of 2009, the country has rebounded very well and economic growth and disposable income are again increasing. Many new immigrants are also coming to the country due to significant job creation. The instability caused by the Arab Spring elsewhere in the Middle East has also made the United Arab Emirates an increasingly attractive destination for tourists who are drawn to the luxury shopping opportunities that Dubai and Abu...
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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