Report Published: "Commodity Chemicals in Japan"

New Materials research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- Commodity Chemicals in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2007-2011, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan commodity chemicals market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- The commodity chemicals market is valued as the revenues accrued by companies from the sales of industrial chemicals and basic chemicals. These include but are not limited to organics, inorganics, resins plastics, synthetic rubbers, fibers, films, commodity-based paints & pigments, coatings, adhesives explosives and petrochemicals. The market excludes chemical companies classified in the diversified chemicals, fertilizers & agricultural chemicals, industrial gases, or specialty chemicals sub-industries. Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated at 2011 constant annual average exchange rates.
- The Japanese commodity chemicals market had total revenues of $153.9 billion in 2011, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1.5% between 2007 and 2011.
- Basic organics sales proved the most lucrative for the Japanese commodity chemicals market in 2011, with total revenues of $105 billion, equivalent to 68.2% of the market's overall value.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the commodity chemicals market in Japan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the commodity chemicals market in Japan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key commodity chemicals market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan commodity chemicals market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Japan economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Japan commodity chemicals market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the Japan commodity chemicals market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan commodity chemicals market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Commodity Chemicals in Asia-Pacific
- Commodity Chemicals in the United States
- Commodity Chemicals in France
- Commodity Chemicals in Germany
- Commodity Chemicals in Europe
- Commodity Chemicals in China
- Commodity Chemicals in the United Kingdom
- Japan Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts
- Canada Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts
- Canada Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts