New Computer Technology market report from Euromonitor International: "Computers and Office Machinery in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Computers and office machinery market grows at CAGR of 7% over 2007-2012 to reach SR15.5 billion in latter year. Market strongly relies on demand from business, with business entities continuing to prefer desktop computers. Saudi Arabia does not have an established computer industry and imports accounted for 85% of market value in 2012. Industry forecast to grow at CAGR of 6% over forecast period, driven by demand from business and government spending on IT infrastructure.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Computers and Office Machinery in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 30. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Computers and Office Machinery in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 30 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Data Processing Machinery, Office Machinery, Peripheral Equipment, Storage Units.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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