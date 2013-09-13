Report Published: "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Japan"

New Retailing research report from World Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering drivers of online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories) and reviews of the latest best practice in online retail site design- Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential contexts on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key drivers of this market in the future
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in Japan" is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in Japan. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in Japan. It is an essential tool for companies active across Japan's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into the Japan online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to Japan online retail environment.By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller companies, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The early adoption of 3G mobile technology meant that the price of fixed internet connections, where most online shopping takes place, was initially very high. Government investment in infrastructure means prices have come down and the penetration rate of fixed broadband internet subscriptions is increasing, but marketers must be prepared to target the large number of consumers who access the internet through their phones.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
While consumer spending in Japan is recovering from the global financial crisis and the 2011 tsunami, these events have accelerated the evolution of online shopping, driving more consumers online in the search for low cost products and encouraging the Japanese to be more open with their public personas on social networks.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rakuten Ichiba, Yesasia, Dena-ec.com, Oisix
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