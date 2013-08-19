Report Published: "Consumer Health in Dominican Republic"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Health in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Throughout the review period, public service campaigns launched by the Ministry of Health and its associated agencies combined with those of consumer health industry groups, NGOs and social marketing organisations (SMOs), among others, boosted consumer awareness of the importance of consumer health products. This increased consumer awareness combined with more moderate unit price increase to result in strong current value growth in consumer health through the review period.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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