Report Published: "Consumer Health in South Africa"

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- A steady growth was recorded across all consumer health categories during the 2012 review period. Growth was driven by unit price adjustments to cater for inflation on the cost of producing most consumer health products. A 2.1% adjustment to the Single Exit Price at which consumer health products can be bought from manufacturers also contributed to the steady growth in the sales for whole consumer health industry. The digestive remedies category was one of the best-performing categories in...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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