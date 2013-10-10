Report Published: "Consumer Lifestyles in the Czech Republic"

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Lifestyles in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Czech consumers have seen significant increases in their purchasing power since the country's EU accession in 2004 but two recessions in less than five years have had a negative impact on personal and household finances, even if the overall Czech economy remains in relatively good shape in comparison with many of its European peers. With consumer confidence weak, there has been a decline in spending and Czechs have become more value-conscious.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in the Czech Republic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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