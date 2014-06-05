New Food market report from Canadean: "Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in China's Bakery and Cereals Market"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Summary
Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in China's Bakery & Cereals Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.
Key Findings
- China's Bakery & Cereals market is the largest market worldwide by volume
- Quality is the primary driver of the Bakery & Cereals market, motivating over two-fifth of consumption
- Pre-Mid-Lifers are the key consumers of Bakery & Cereals products in China
- Chinese consumers select Bakery & Cereals based on their ability to meet life stage related needs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Chinese Bakery & Cereals Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.
Get access to:
- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Chinese market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Bakery & Cereals, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).
- Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for China and nine other countries to give a global context.
- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Bakery & Cereals consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.
- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.
- Examples of international and China-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bahlsen, BaiChang Food Co Ltd, Dorset Cereals, Earthgrains Baking Companies Inc, Ezaki Glico, Fujian Dali Group Co., Ltd, Grupo Bimbo, Guangzhou Wei Kang Food Company Limited, Herbex Health, Kellogg Co, Mondelez International Inc, Nairn's Oatcakes Ltd, Nestle Russia, PepsiCo, Si-Prodzhekt ZAO, Smarty Foods, Starbucks Corporation, Tesco, Walkers Shortbread
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the German Bakery and Cereals Market
- The French Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- The German Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- The Spanish Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- The Italian Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- The Russian Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- The Brazilian Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- The US Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- The Chinese Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?
- The UK Bakery and Cereals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?