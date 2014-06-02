Fast Market Research recommends "Cordage, Rope, Twine and Netting in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Market sales rise 68% over 2007-2012, driven by buoyant local construction industry. Imports' value up 34% from 2007, serving 28% of local market in 2012. Profits surge by 151% over review period; the largest firm accounts for three-quarters of total revenue in 2012. Exports soar by 620% over review period, but still comprise only 21% of total output in 2012. Industry's turnover expected to climb by 73% over 2013-2018 to reach SR369 million in the latter year.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Cordage, Rope, Twine and Netting in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1723. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Cordage, Rope, Twine and Netting in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1723 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Nets, Twine, Cordage and Rope.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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