Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Ireland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- No significant changes were noted in 2013 in cotton wool/buds/pads other than the growth of private label, such as Life Pads by Super-Pharm, and Shufersal, by offering lower prices than other leading products. The increase can be attributed to consumer price sensitivity and to the perception of similar value among all brands as the product itself is regarded as very basic.
Competitive Landscape
S Schestowitz remained the leading player in 2013, with its Balloons brand, holding a stable retail value share of 35%. The company?s share did not change over the latter part of the review period. In 2013, S Schestowitz did not make any changes to its products or invest in marketing efforts.
Industry Prospects
Private label is expected to continue to grow and lead the category, as this category consists of inexpensive and useful products that have not been the subject of any development for decades. This is unlikely to change over the forecast period as no players are expected enter this category or invest in any developments.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads industry in Israel with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads industry in Israel, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Israel market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Israel?
- What are the major brands in Israel?
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