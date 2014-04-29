Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Credit Cards in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Issuers heavily promoted credit card ownership and the use of plastic in 2013. Good economic conditions coupled with attractive promotions such as zero interest schemes and substantial rebates and discounts enticed qualified Filipinos to apply for a credit card and to increasingly utilise it as a mode of payment. Hence, the category recorded modest growth in cards in circulation and a double-digit improvement in the volume and value transactions, despite greater competition from other types of...
Euromonitor International's Credit Card Transactions in Philippines report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China
- Credit Cards in Thailand
- Financial Cards and Payments in Canada
- Financial Cards and Payments in Argentina
- Financial Cards and Payments in the United Kingdom
- Financial Cards and Payments in Austria
- Credit Cards in the United Kingdom
- Financial Cards and Payments in Italy
- Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden
- Financial Cards and Payments in Malaysia