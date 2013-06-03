Report Published: "Denmark Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Denmark's telecoms market is characterised by slow revenue and subscriber growth in the mobile and broadband sectors, declining subscriptions in the fixed-line sector, and low margins across all services. This is mainly because of market saturation and regulatory directives that aim to improve competition, as well as customer willingness to regularly switch service providers. In the future, BMI expects growth in the telecoms market to be driven by converged services and other data-centric mobile and fixed services.
- In March 2013, the Danish government set out 22 initiatives for the improvement of broadband services and mobile coverage in the country. The most important initiative targets a minimum upload speed of 30Mbps by 2020.
- In February 2013 TDC revealed that its owners have agreed to sell approximately 10% of the company's share capital. NTC Holding will sell 80mn shares in TDC.
- In February 2013 Telia Denmark has reported a surge in LTE traffic after updating the network to be compatible with Apple iPhone 5 handset. Telia's iPhone 5 users were able to update to iOS 6.1 on Janary 28, and between this date and February 3, LTE data traffic increased by approximately 40%. Telia launched its 4G network in December 2010.
