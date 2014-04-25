Fast Market Research recommends "Denmark's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The card payments channel recorded healthy growth in value and volume terms during the review period. In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the channel increased from 11.7 million cards in 2009 to 13.5 million in 2013, at a review-period CAGR of 3.68%. The debit cards category dominated the channel with the highest channel share of 49.6% in 2013. It also registered the highest review-period CAGR of 5.02%.
In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel posted a review-period CAGR of 6.03%, increasing from DKK347.1 billion (US$64.7 billion) in 2009 to DKK438.7 billion (US$77.7 billion) in 2013. The channel is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 3.42%, increasing from DKK459.2 billion (US$82.5 billion) in 2014 to DKK525.4 billion (US$97.1 billion) in 2018.
Mobile payments (m-payments) registered an exponential review-period CAGR of 125.43% and electronic commerce (e-commerce) posted a review-period CAGR of 17.94%. M-commerce and e-commerce are expected to post respective forecast-period CAGRs of 36.32% and 17.39%.
Outbound travel spending among the retail and corporate segments increased during the review period, at a CAGR of 4.73%, and is anticipated to increase further over the forecast period at a CAGR of 4.39%, fuelling the growth of travel cards.
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Report Highlights
- In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the Danish card payments channel posted a review-period CAGR of 3.68%, increasing from 11.7 million cards in 2009 to 13.5 million in 2013. It is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 2.16%, to reach 15.1 million cards in 2018.
- In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel posted a review-period CAGR of 6.03%, increasing from DKK347.1 billion (US$64.7 billion) in 2009 to DKK438.7 billion (US$77.7 billion) in 2013. The channel is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 3.42%, increasing from DKK459.2 billion (US$82.5 billion) in 2014 to DKK525.4 billion (US$97.1 billion) in 2018.
- The card payments channel was dominated by the debit cards category, which accounted for a 49.6% share in 2013. The second-largest share was held by the prepaid cards category with 37.3%, followed by the credit cards category with 13.2%.
- Owing to low associated costs such as issue fees, maintenance fees and transaction fees, debit cards emerged as a popular means of payment. In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the category recorded a review-period CAGR of 5.02% and is anticipated to register a forecast-period CAGR of 1.93% to reach 7.4 million cards in 2018.
- Owing to high associated costs and frugal consumer spending, the credit cards category declined during the review period at a CAGR of -2.29%. However, with the Danish economy anticipated to recover and disposable income expected to increase, the category is anticipated to register a forecast-period CAGR of 1.58%, to reach 1.9 million cards by 2018.
Report Scope
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Danske Bank, Sydbank, Nordea Bank, Vestjysk Bank, Spar Nord Bank, Dankort, MasterCard, Visa
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