Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Despite the challenging economic climate, the UK department store market achieved growth of 13.2% between 2007 and 2012 – outperforming overall retail. While the channel has shown some resilience, it has needed high levels of discounting to remain competitive and attract shoppers from specialists in the various sectors in which it operates.



Premium department stores Harrods and Selfridges performed strongly in 2011/12, with Harrods’ sales (excluding concession sales) increasing 11.2% to £651.7m in the year to the end of January 2012 and Selfridges breaking the £1bn barrier in the same period.



While department stores’ share of the clothing & footwear market has decreased from 17.7% to 17.5% in the five year period to 2012, the category has increased in importance for the channel, with product mix growing by 2.0 percentage points to 58.0% and sales growing by almost £1.4bn.



We forecast the online channel to generate almost 9% of department store sales in 2012 and to grow to 13.7% by 2017, as retailers continue to enhance their multichannel propositions and as more smaller players introduce e-commerce to their offers.



