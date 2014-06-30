New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Dermatologicals in Croatia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- As in beauty and personal care, the men?s segment promises further growth in places currently not covered by products; an indicator for this are hair loss treatments which address a sensitive issue for almost every other man. However, in other dermatologicals categories there is still some reluctance from males to purchase, which could be removed via advertising and education.
Competitive Landscape
Bayer Pharma continued to lead dermatologicals in Croatia during 2012, increasing its retail value share to more than 21%, from less than 21% in 2011. Bayer Pharma still benefits from the careful development and positioning of well-known products such as Bepanthen in emollients/therapeutic moisturisers and paediatric dermatologicals and Canesten in vaginal antifungals.
Industry Prospects
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Consumers awareness of medicated skin care in Croatia is expected to broaden to include new consumer groups during the forecast period, thereby supporting positive sales growth. Croatian men will become increasingly aware of dermatologicals, and are expected to be attracted to products in categories such as hair loss treatments, medicated shampoos, acne treatments and emollients/therapeutic moisturisers. The marketing focus in acne treatments is expected to broaden significantly during the forecast period, and to expand from the traditional consumer base of teenage girls.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Medicated Skin Care industry in Croatia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Medicated Skin Care industry in Croatia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Medicated Skin Care in Croatia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Medicated Skin Care in Croatia?
- What are the major brands in Croatia?
- What are the most popular formats for acne treatments?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dermatologicals in France
- Dermatologicals in the US
- Dermatologicals in Thailand
- Dermatologicals in Israel
- Dermatologicals in Ireland
- Dermatologicals in Japan
- Dermatologicals in Greece
- Dermatologicals in Bolivia
- Dermatologicals in Canada
- Dermatologicals in Lithuania