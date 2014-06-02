New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Direct Selling in Denmark"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Despite growth in 2013, direct selling remains a marginal category in Denmark. Sales per capita stand at EUR11, well below the Western European average of EUR24. The small size of direct selling in Denmark reflects how Danish consumers tend to be highly critical towards the business concepts and methods of most direct sellers. Well-established international multilevel marketing companies are often conceived as legal pyramid schemes, whose existence is based on dishonest recruitment methods, exaggerating the financial possibilities of new distributors.
Competitive Landscape
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Direct selling is led by Tupperware Nordic with a 2013 value share of 10%. Tupperware has a long tradition in the Nordic countries, where the company has been present since 1962. Furthermore, Tupperware benefits from operating within housewares and home furnishings, an area which is less vulnerable to criticism from the media and experts than vitamins and dietary supplements and anti-ageing beauty and personal care products, which are key products for many of Tupperware's competitors.
Industry Prospects
Direct selling is expected to continue growing over the forecast period. This reflects how an improved macroeconomic climate will open up new possibilities in the category, parallel to what was seen before the financial crisis, when direct selling saw growth in most years. More specifically, growth opportunities in direct selling are related to the fact that shopping is developing into an experience, instead of being just a practical necessity. Within this context direct selling has an obvious potential, but as shopping is developing not just into an experience but also into an identity marker, the growth potential for traditional direct sellers will still be limited by the fact that direct selling suffers from a low degree of social acceptance in many segments of the Danish population.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Direct Selling industry in Denmark with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Direct Selling industry in Denmark, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Direct Selling in Denmark market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Direct Selling in the United Kingdom
- Direct Selling in Romania
- Direct Selling in Japan
- Direct Selling in Turkey
- Direct Selling in Slovakia
- Direct Selling in Finland
- Direct Selling in Morocco
- Direct Selling in Hungary
- Direct Selling in Australia
- Direct Selling in France