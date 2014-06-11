New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashing in Lithuania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- In Lithuania, dishwashing, as with most other home care categories, recorded positive development driven by recovering purchasing powers, which mostly benefited sales of better quality-products. The general performance of dishwashing is still defined by trends within hand dishwashing, which forms the lion?s share of sales and these products are bought by Lithuanians across the different income groups. Automatic dishwashing was still developing in 2013 and this category represents households with younger families and consumers with above-average incomes. This is the result of the general habit of washing dishes by hand, and the advantages of automatic dishwashers were still underestimated and perceived as non-essential by a significant proportion of Lithuanians.
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Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble Services LT continued to lead sales in laundry care in Lithuania and registered a 32% value share in 2013. Henkel Lietuva was the second-largest company with a 24% value share. The popularity of Procter & Gamble Services LT is defined by the performance of its brand Fairy, which is a well-established and widely-known brand. This product was advertised frequently during the review period and is offered in a wide variety of packaging sizes and scents. Henkel Lietuva benefits from the performance of the brands Pur and Somat. While Pur was the second-most-popular brand within dishwashing in 2013 due its price/quality ratio, Somat was the second most popular product in automatic dishwashing.
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, the performance of dishwashing will remain dependant on hand dishwashing. Within hand dishwashing, the further development of eco-friendly and natural products is predicted and an improving economic environment is set to be the positive background for this. The penetration of dishwashers is expected to increase with the possession rate to rise to 8% by 2018 in Lithuania. The product range for automatic dishwashing is expected to expand quicker than for hand dishwashing.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashing industry in Lithuania with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashing industry in Lithuania, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashing in Lithuania market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
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