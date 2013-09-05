Report Published: "Dishwashing in the Czech Republic"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashing in the Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Dishwashing sales grew by 5% in current value terms in 2012. There were many innovations, such as Somat Multi Perfect with Express Powder by Henkel; Jar Dermaprotect with new aroma by Procter & Gamble; and a new aroma for the Denkmit private label by Dm Drogerie Markt. The vast majority of manufacturers decreased the prices of their Automatic dishwashing liquid and tablet products due to the intensified competitive landscape. Consumers preferred larger packages of dishwashing products in order...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in Czech Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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