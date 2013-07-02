Report Published: "Egypt Metals Report Q3 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Egypt Metals Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- We forecast modest growth in the Egyptian steel sector over the coming years, in line with our outlook for the wider economy. We examine the influence of the weak Egyptian pound on the sector and whether depreciation is sufficient to compete in an over-supplied regional market. We also evaluate the promise of expansion in primary aluminium smelting, with Egyptalum seeking to expand production to 400,000 tonnes per annum (tpa). This report also analyses trends in export markets, particularly in relation to the surge in steelmaking in the Arabian Gulf region.
We remain positive on the effects of Egypt's transition towards a democratic government, as investors will begin to look more favourably towards the country as a potential market to work with. We have seen these positive effects on the country are already beginning to show. For 2013, BMI forecasts steady Egyptian steel production growth on the back of greater investment in expanding production capacity and more stability in the country following the 2012 presidential elections, as well as greater investment pouring in from Gulf countries looking diversify their regional portfolios.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Metals Report Q3 2013
- Iran Metals Report Q3 2013
- Poland Metals Report Q3 2013
- Belgium Metals Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Metals Report Q3 2013
- Austria Metals Report Q3 2013
- Australia Metals Report Q3 2013
- Japan Metals Report Q3 2013
- China Metals Report Q3 2013
- Silvercorp Metals, Inc. (SVM) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile